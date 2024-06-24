PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $83.77 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

