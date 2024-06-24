PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $99,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN stock opened at $246.90 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $257.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.82.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

