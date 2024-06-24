PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

