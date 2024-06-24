PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

