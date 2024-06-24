PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

