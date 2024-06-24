PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Down 2.6 %

BCS stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

