PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

GDV stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

