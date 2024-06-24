PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $998,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.3 %

BOOT opened at $129.08 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.