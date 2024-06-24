PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,655 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,747,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

BXMT stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

