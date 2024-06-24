PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,228 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $64.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 0.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,202,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $142,983.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,709,095. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

