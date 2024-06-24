PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after buying an additional 374,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,060,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 951,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AECOM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

AECOM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACM opened at $89.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -997.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

