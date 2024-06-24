PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,226 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after acquiring an additional 129,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

