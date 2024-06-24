PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,193 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $239.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.