PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 755 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

APP opened at $78.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,741,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,219,330. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

