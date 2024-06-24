PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

