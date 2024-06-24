Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.72. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 780,025 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSNY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

