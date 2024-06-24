Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $41.70

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $43.19. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 20,428 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $690.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

