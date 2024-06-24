ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $24.20

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $23.03. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 1,184,577 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.