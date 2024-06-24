ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 127,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 380,229 shares.The stock last traded at $139.76 and had previously closed at $146.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

