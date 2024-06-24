ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 67,731 shares.The stock last traded at $69.50 and had previously closed at $71.24.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

