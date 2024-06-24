ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 168.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

