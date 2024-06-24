Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.15) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.66) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 57,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($549,536.91). 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
