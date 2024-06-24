Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

