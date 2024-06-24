Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.