Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 324,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -155.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.