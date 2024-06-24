Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TZOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,225. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.