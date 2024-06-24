Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 25,861 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 583,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 127,378 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.15 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

