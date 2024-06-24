Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,656 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,098 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.88. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

