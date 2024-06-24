Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Teekay worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Up 1.4 %

Teekay stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.66. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 101.12%. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

