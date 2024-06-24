Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $422,000 Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $8.18 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

