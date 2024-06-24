Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $480,000 Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.62 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

