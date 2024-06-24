Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $427,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $209.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

