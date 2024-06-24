Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $444,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

