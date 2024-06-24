Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286,888 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

