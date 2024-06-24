Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $431,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

