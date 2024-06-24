Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $485,000 Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $21.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $919.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

