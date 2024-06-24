Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $520,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,873,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.