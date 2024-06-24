Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 398,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 335,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $68.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

