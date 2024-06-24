Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 81,172 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

GSBD stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.