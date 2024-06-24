Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 12,805 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Shares of ZGN stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

