Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,156 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $16,385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

