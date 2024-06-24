Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,289 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 169,117 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $37,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 112,478 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

