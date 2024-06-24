Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $497,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE PBF opened at $43.76 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,383,900 shares of company stock valued at $61,580,229. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

