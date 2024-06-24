Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $30.96 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

