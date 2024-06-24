Raymond James Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80. XPO has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,592,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,191,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after buying an additional 689,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in XPO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

