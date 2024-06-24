RDA Financial Network Acquires 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $573.95 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.