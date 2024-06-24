RDA Financial Network Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

