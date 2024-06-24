RDA Financial Network Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

