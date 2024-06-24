RDA Financial Network Takes $322,000 Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVTY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Revvity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

