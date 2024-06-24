Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 5.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.31. 869,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,907,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $100,962.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,868,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,539,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,876. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

